'RRR' First Look Release Delayed; Jr NTR Addresses Fans' Disappointment In An Open Letter

The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) has been making headlines ever since its inception. Recently, the film became the talk of the town yet again after the makers of the highly-anticipated Tollywood film left the fans disappointed regarding JR NTR's birthday plans. The makers of the SS Rajamouli directorial had reportedly planned on coming up with a special video on JR NTR's birthday as a surprise.

However, they later announced that the team could not implement the plan due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, JR NTR himself took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note for his fans addressing their disappointment.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, And Others Await Official Announcement From RRR Makers

RRR's Jr NTR releases an open letter to fans

In the heartfelt letter shared by the Tollywood star, he advised his fans to stay safe and sound during the Coronavirus pandemic, expressing that it would be the biggest birthday gift he could ever receive. He further revealed that the entire team of RRR is equally disappointed as they could not finish the video because of the on-going crisis. In his letter, the Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, aka Jr NTR wrote:

Also Read | Ram Charan Trains With Boxer Neeraj Goyat For His Role In 'RRR'; See Picture Here

"A heartfelt request to all my dear fans. These are extraordinary times and safeguarding the health of you and your loved ones are the most important thing to do. Together we can fight this thing and come out stronger. Every year the love and affection shown by you all on the occasion of my birthday is something that I truly cherish. But this year, the biggest and the most valuable gift you can give me is to stay home and safe. I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done. RRR is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu. So, I have no doubt that you will be thrilled by the final output. Once again thank you for all the love

Also Read | Jr NTR Fans To Get A Special Gift From The Makers Of 'RRR' On His Birthday?

Check out his tweet below:

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charam, RRR will also star Bollywood A-listers Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is said to be made on a grand budget and is also one of the much-awaited Tollywood films among the masses. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature some international stars like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in the action-drama. RRR is slated to hit the silver screens on January 8, 2021.

Also Read | Ram Charan & Jr NTR Take Up 'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli's Home Cleaning Challenge, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.