Watch Prabhas Shake A Leg With Jr. NTR & Nagarjun On Latter's Famous Song From 'Shiva'

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. He has gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015. Recently, we came across a throwback video of the Saaho actor in which he is shaking a leg with two other superstars of South cinema.

Here is one of the best dancing throwback video of Prabhas with some other popular actors

Prabhas can be seen dancing at a party with two other popular Telugu superstars, Nagarjun and Jr. N T Rama Rao. Akkineni Nagarjun is an Indian film actor, producer, television presenter, and primarily known for his works in Telugu language films. He has also explored her acting skills in the Hindi and Tamil language films. Whereas Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also well-known as Jr. NTR or Tarak, is a popular Indian film actor and television personality famous for his appreciative work in Telugu cinema. Jr. NTR Rao is the grandson of renowned Telugu actor N. T. Rama Rao, who was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

All three popular actors are dancing and enjoying themselves with each other. Prabhas, Nagarjuna and Jr. NTR are good friends, who are also shaking their leg on the latter's famous song from Shiva. What's interesting about the video is the song they are dancing to. The track that is playing at the party is "Botany" from Nagarjun's 1989 hit Siva. As soon as the track starts you can see Prabhas and Jr. NTR going up to Nagarjun and urging him to shake a leg on his cult song. Watch the video here-

Image courtesy: @always.prabhas

Upcoming projects of Prabhas

According to reports, Prabhas is all set for at least two films next year. Roja actor Arvind Swamy and Baahubali star Prabhas are all set to lock horns on the big screen. This upcoming project will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. On the other hand, Prabhas is also occupied with a film that is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is said that Pooja Hegde is the actor opposite Prabhas in this film. It is being called as Prabhas 20 for now and the shoot will resume after the COVID-19 lockdown is over. Both the upcoming ventures are set to release in 2021 and the fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting for the release of these films.

