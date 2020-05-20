Jr NTR Turns 37: #RRRMovie Trends As Fans Flood Twitter With Birthday Wishes

South Indian superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, better known as Jr NTR, turned 37 on May 20, 2020, and to make his birthday special his fans have stormed social media and filled it with wishes for him. Apart from this, he will be seen in SS Rajamouli's period drama Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) and this film also is been seen trending on Twitter. Fans trended the hashtag #RRRMovie on the micro-blogging site and wished Jr NTR a very happy birthday. Take a look:

Read Also | Jr NTR's 'RRR' Look Release Postponed From His Birthday; Makers Give An Official Statement

Fans trend #RRRMovie on twitter.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR" He also she'd a picture of how big the trend of #RRRmovie is. Check his tweet out here.

A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999!

Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team.

We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...🌊#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/WrWboYA1fB pic.twitter.com/q4nofXFh40 — Prudhvi T_A_R_A_k (@PrudhviTARAk3) May 20, 2020

Another fan took to his twitter and wrote: "Wishing Young Tiger @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday On Behalf of @PawanKalyan All the best for #RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR". He also shared a picture of Jr NTR with actor Pawan Kalyan. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | 'RRR' First Look Release Delayed; Jr NTR Addresses Fans' Disappointment In An Open Letter

Another fan also wrote " #HappyBirthdayNTR Now Twitter under the control of anna @tarak9999 fans This is how we show eternal love towards annaya @tarak9999 #RRRMovie". The fan also shared a pic where it was expressed that over 12.5 million people have been speaking about Jr NTR's birthday. Take a look:

#HappyBirthdayNTR

Now Twitter under the control of anna @tarak9999 fans 💥🔥

This is how we show eternal love towards annaya @tarak9999 😘✊#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/tn2IXRN3Lh — Vinay (@Vinay32205317) May 20, 2020

Some other fan who just wished the Star wrote: "Wishing many more happy returns of the day anna @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR #RRRMovie". Another fan wrote how the latest trends show the hashtag has over 16 million mentions. "#HappyBirthdayNTR @tarak9999 1M ✓ 2M✓ 3M✓ 4M✓ 5M✓ 6M✓ 7M✓ 8M✓ 9M✓ 10M✓ 11M✓ 12M✓ 13M✓ 14M✓ 15M✓ 16M loading•••••• Come on cults". Take a look at the tweet here.

Read Also | Kajal Aggarwal's Co-stars Till Date Include Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, And Jr NTR

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram or RRR features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. This Telugu film is a period drama and its first look was released recently and it was loved by fans and created a storm online. This film will show two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. They will be seen fighting against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad in the film. RRR the movie will be released in January of 2021.

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, Others 'devastated'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.