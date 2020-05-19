Jr NTR's 'RRR' Look Release Postponed From His Birthday; Makers Give An Official Statement

SS Rajamouli is a prominent film director who is all set to release his upcoming film, RRR. But because of the lockdown, the film’s shoot has been stopped completely. But the makers had kept their fans happy by releasing a first look of the film’s characters. The makers had recently revealed the first look of Ram Charan's character on his birthday. Next, they had planned to release the first look of Jr NTR's character also on his birthday on May 20. But the current reports state that it is not going to happen anymore. The makers of the film have officially released a statement for the same. Read more to find out what exactly did the makers say about Jr NTR’s first look form the film, RRR.

As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday!

And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! 😊🔥🌊 #RRRMovie — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 18, 2020

Jr NTR's first look not releasing on his birthday

The makers of RRR took to their Twitter handle to share the latest update about Jr NTS’s look with their fans. They stated, "As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we could not finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday. And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion." They also wrote, “We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us”. Other than this, the makers have recently released a poster for the film. They also shared the poster of the film on their specific social media handles. The makers had also released a special video for Ram Charan on his birthday. Here are some of the posts shared by the team of RRR.

More about RRR

RRR is an Indian period action film that is basically fictional stories of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh and Komaram Bheem from Telangana who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The movie is going to star Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The director says the crew is working round the clock to give the audience a cinematic experience like never before. Makers have confirmed that because of a huge worldwide release planned and the sudden lockdown that has been imposed, they have had to postpone the date of release to January 8.

