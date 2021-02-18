Jr NTR Flaunts His 'RRR' Look At The 2021 Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference

Telugu actor Jr NTR was invited as the guest of honour at the 2021 Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference held on February 17, 2021. The main objective of the programme was to raise awareness about road safety. Now, a streak of pictures of the two-time Nandi Award-winning actor from the event have surfaced on social media, wherein the Tollywood star looked nothing less than suave as he participated in the conference and gave an emotional speech.

Jr NTR sported his 'RRR' look at the annual conference

On Wednesday, N. T. Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR, was accompanied by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Shri V.C. Sajjanar IPS, and Chief Guest Shri Sandeep Sandilya IPS at the first Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference. The conference was held at Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Soon after the event, not only did the official handle of Cyberabad Traffic Police share glimpses of the event on Twitter but fans also flocked to the micro-blogging platform to post some unseen pictures of Telugu actor-singer.

In the photos of Jr NTR that have surfaced on social media from the event, the 37-year-old looked dapper in a formal outfit, comprising a well-fitted full-sleeves white shirt, paired with black pants and black leather shoes. The Jai Lava Kusa actor, who has been busy shooting for SS Rajamauli's upcoming period drama, sported his RRR look at the event with a thick moustache and a full-fledged beard. Check out some more Jr NTR's photos below:

. @tarak9999 has attended as the Guest of Honour for the 2021 Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference 😍❤#KomaramBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/XBtAxJ4JiW — ❤💫 JrNTR Fan Girls 💫❤ (@JrNTRFanGirls) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, later last month, Jr NTR had announced the release date of his highly-anticipated period drama RRR on social media. Sharing the poster of the SS Rajamauli directorial on his Instagram, wherein he is seen alongside co-star Raj Charan, the actor wrote, "Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE like you've never witnessed before!". He added, "Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021". Alongside the Telugu actor-duo, RRR also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles and international actors Ray Stevenson Olivia Morris and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Take a look:

