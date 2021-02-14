Jr. NTR Played The Titular Characters In All These Hit Movies | Check Out This List

Jr. NTR is one of the most popular actors in India with notable work done in the Telugu industry. He made his debut as a child artist in 1991 with Brahmarshi Vishwamitra and has appeared in more than 25 movies till now. Jr NTR’s films have received appreciation by the audiences. There are several of his movies in which played the titular character. Here's a list-

Also Read | Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Jr NTR’s films that have him in the titular role

Subbu

Among the many Jr NTR’s films, Subbu was the first project which features the actor in the titular character. He played Balasubramanyam a.k.a Subbu in the movie. Directed by Rudraraju Suresh Varma, it was a hit at the box office. The cast includes Sonali Joshi, Brahmanandam, A.V.S, and others.

Simhadri

Jr. NTR appeared in the lead role in Simhadri which was also the name of his character, along with Singamalai. The action drama movie stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev. It was directed by S. S. Rajamouli, marking his second collaboration with NTR. It was a moderate commercial success on the big screen.

Also Read | Jr NTR & Trivikram's First Film Together 'Aravindha Sametha' Was A Huge Hit; Read Trivia

Rakhi

Also known as Rakhee, the action drama film has Jr. NTR as K. Ramakrishna alias Rakhi and Rocky in Hindi version. It received appreciation from the viewers and did well at the ticket windows. The film features Illeana D’Cruz, Charmme Kaur, Suhasini, Brahmanandam, Chandra Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sayaji Shinde, and others.

Sakthi

Meher Ramesh directed Sakhti, a fantasy action film that opened on more than 700 screens globally with mixed reactions from critics. It has Jr. NTR in a double role as Sakthi Swaroop and his biological father, Rudra. Ileana D’Cruz, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bedi, Ali, and Brahmanandam were also part of the project.

Also Read | Did You Know 'Temper' Is Jr NTR's Third Movie With Kajal Aggarwal? Read

Baadshah

Baadshah has Jr. NTR not only essaying the titular role but the character’s second name also matched his real name. The actor played Baadshah aka N.T. Rama Rao in the movie. The cast also has Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep.

Jai Lava Kusa

Jr. NTR was seen depicting three different roles as Jai “Raavan” Kumar, Lava Kumar, and Kusa Kumar, in the action film Jai Lava Kusa. The 2017 release was helmed by K. S. Ravindra. It has Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Thomas, Ronit Roy, and many more actors. The film turned out to be a box office success with praises from the viewers.

Also Read | Did You Know Jr. NTR Enjoys Humongous Fan Base In Japan? Know Details

There are a few other films in which Jr NTR played the titular role. It includes Aadi, Naaga, Samba, Narasimhudu, Ashok, Kantri, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Upcoming Jr NTR’s film is RRR in which he stars opposite Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, with S. S. Rajamouli as the director.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.