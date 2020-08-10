Mahesh Babu Encourages Fans To Work For Greener Planet, Nominates Jr NTR And Others

Actor Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram to share how he spent his birthday this year. He highlighted an initiative called the ‘Green India Challenge’ and nominated more actors like NT Rama Rao Jr, Vijay, and Shruti Haasan, while also throwing some light on how it can help people and the planet. The simple video with a message has been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they realise the importance of saving nature.

Mahesh Babu joins Green India initiative

Actor Mahesh Babu recently took to social media to throw some light on the importance of planting a tree or sapling. He posted a video revealing how he has joined the ‘green India’ initiative in order to work towards a healthier environment. In the video posted, Mahesh Babu can be seen planning a small plant in the garden while highlighting the name of the campaign through the hashtag, ‘#greenindiachallenge’.

In the caption for the post, actor Mahesh Babu can be seen speaking about how different his birthday was this year. He has mentioned that there isn’t a better way to celebrate his special day as he spent the day productively. He has also nominated fellow actors like NT Rama Rao Junior, Vijay, and Shruti Haasan. He has also asked his followers to continue the chain and add on to the cause by planting more and more trees.

Mahesh Babu can be seen thanking a Member of Parliament for the cause through social media. He has also added that the small gesture brings the world one step closer to a greener world. The video and the initiative have also been receiving a lot of support and appreciation from the audience. Have a look at the post made on Mahesh Babu’s Instagram here.

On the work front, actor Mahesh Babu is currently an active part of the 2021 film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being written and directed by Parasuram and is currently in the pre-production stage. It will feature actors like Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Mahesh Babu Instagram

