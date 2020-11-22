Ram Charan's List Of Awards And Nominations Received Over The Years

Actor Ram Charan has carved a niche in the industry with various feature films, short films, and more. Ram Charan made his acting debut with the film, Chirutha where he went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for his acting skills. Post making his debut in the film, the actor went on to star in different films like The Great Warrior, Zanjeer, Rangasthalam 1985, Dhruva and many more.

From angry young man roles to dark thrillers, Ram Charan has played with various genres through his time in the showbiz so far. His performances have been appreciated and awarded time and again. Here is a list of Ram Charan's Awards that has won over the years in the film industry.

Ram Charan’s awards

Ram Charan has won the Filmfare Award in Telugu Film Industry for Best Actor for his role in the film Rangasthalam in the year 2018.

At the Asiavision Awards in 2014, he won for himself the award of Youth Icon of India.

His role of Kala Bhairava in the movie The Great Warrior got him the Filmfare Award in Telugu Film Industry for Best Actor, in the year 2010.

In 2008, Filmfare gave him a special award for the Best Debut Actor for his role as Charan in the film Chirutha.

In the year 2019, Ram Charan also bagged the Best Actor award at the SIIMA – Telugu for the film Rangasthalam that released in 2018.

Ram Charan’s Nominations

Dhruva got him the nomination for the Filmfare Award in the Telugu Film Industry as Best Actor.

In 2014, he was nominated for his performance in the movie Naayak, at the Filmfare Award in the Telugu Film Industry as the Best Actor.

He was nominated for the Best Actor in a Lead Role at Filmfare Award in the Telugu Film Industry.

In 2017, Dhruva got him nominated for the Telugu Cinema Award as Best Actor in a leading role.

For his role in Zanjeer, the actor got nominated for the Zee Cine Award as Best Debut Male.

His role in Naayak got him nominated at the SIIMA Awards for Best Actor.

