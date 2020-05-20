Jr NTR Turns 37 Today, Fans Take Over The Internet To Wish Their Superstar 'Tarak'

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is celebrating his 37th birthday today and his fans have been loading the internet with wishes for the actor. Jr NTR has his film industry debut in 1996 as a child artist for Ramayanam. The film bagged him the National Film Award for Best Children's Film that year. JR NTR then went on to make his adult debut in 2001 with Student No. 1.

Throughout his career, Jr NTR has been a part of several hit films like Aadi, Simhadri, and Janatha Garage among many others. For those unversed, he is the grandson of veteran actor NT Rama Rao who also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Take a look at these lovely wishes that JR NTR’s fans have been dropping for his on social media.

Fans wish Jr NTR on his birthday

One fan wrote, “#HappyBirthdayNTR Veera RAAGAVA Rage Best ActorWhite heavy, Best DancerWhite heavy, Best VillainWhite heavy, Best HeroWhite heavy, Best in Dialogue Delivery @tarak999 #HappyBirthdayNTR”.

#HappyBirthdayNTR Veera RAAGAVA Rage🔥🔥🔥🔥

Best ActorWhite heavy

Best DancerWhite heavy

Best VillainWhite heavy

Best HeroWhite heavy

Best in Dialogue Delivery@tarak9999#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/d8SD4pdoSl — Gadde Vishnumurthy (@Chinnu9999999) May 20, 2020

Praising Jr NTR’s efforts to keep his game up in the industry, another fan wished, “Achieved stardom and a huge fan following almost 18 years back. But he never stopped working hard. Agree or not he's the 'ONE' carrying Legacy of "Nandamuri" on his shoulders respectfully!! #HappyBirthdayNTR @tarak9999”.

Achieved stardom and huge fan following almost 18 years back..

But he never stopped working hard.

Agree or not he's the 'ONE' carrying Legacy of "Nandamuri" on his shoulders respectfully!!#HappyBirthdayNTR @tarak9999!! pic.twitter.com/dCZl2ZBYqQ — Pawan Kalyan 🤘 (@kalyankartik) May 20, 2020

A fan also went on to say, “Sensational Hero with impeccable records #happybirthdayntr”.

While talking about Jr NTR’s dedication to this work, one fan wrote, “Most trolled hero for his physique, box-office stamina, records, etc., But his dedication and passion towards movies kicked the trollers' a**es on the other side...Now he is the most happening Star Actor in TFI. Proud of u hero @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR”.

One fan of Jr NTR even described how he became a fan of the actor not just due to his acting but also because of his humble nature. He further wrote, “#HappyBirthdayNTR. Loves Your Hard work, Loves Your Dedication, Loves Your Attitude, Loves Your Smile. I did Not Became ur Fan By seeing your Acting. Became Fan By your Down To Earth Nature. Be your self Inspire Us. @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR”.

#HappyBirthdayNTR

Loves Your Hard work 🙏

Loves Your Dedication 🙏

Loves Your Attitude 🙏

Loves Your Smile 😊

I did Not Became ur Fan By seeing your Acting

Became Fan By your Down To earth Nature 😍

Be your self Inspire Us @tarak9999 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/xteknGexWi — Siva Ram Konduru (@SivaRamKonduru1) May 20, 2020

Another fan wished Jr NTR by writing, “#HappyBirthdayNTR. Meaning Of Mass, Synonym Of Style, Dynamite Of Dance. Happy birthday, Annaya. His Dedication, Determination Towards His Work Made Him "SUPER" STAR. @tarak9999, You Are An Inspiration To Many”.

#HappyBirthdayNTR



Meaning Of Mass 🔥

Synonym Of Style😍

Dynamite Of Dance👌

Happy birthday annaya ❤😘



His Dedication, Determination Towards His Work Made Him "SUPER" STAR.@tarak9999 ,You Are An Inspiration To Many🙏#HappyBithdayNTR ❌❌#HappyBirthdayNTR ✔✔✔ , pic.twitter.com/R0jztmBlmL — GopiAalla (@AallaGopi) May 20, 2020

