Jr NTR's Birthday: Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi Extend Wishes

Nandamuri Taraka Ramo Rao Jr, popularly known as the 'Young Tiger' or 'Jr NTR' turns a year older today and the internet has been blazing with fans and celebrities outpouring sweet wishes for the RRR actor. His fellow friends from the industry namely Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Anil Ravipudi, Rakul Preet Singh, SS Rajamouli amongst others have taken to their social media handles to wish the superstar. Here's a look at their lovely wishes.

Rana Daggubati

On Jr NTR's birthday, Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram and shared an endearing picture of the former along with Rana, Ram Charan and other actors. All of them look all smiles in the frame, and by the looks of it, the pic is a candid shot taken at one of their functions. Rana Daggubati's caption to the post read, "Unclear picture but a fine moment!! With you @jrntr in the center it’s fun and chaos all around!! Happy birthday, brother." Check out.

Chiranjeevi

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and wished Jr NTR on his birthday. Calling him 'Bheem', Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy birthday, wish all your dreams come true."

Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020

Sai Dharam Tej

Chitralahari actor Sai Dharam Tej called the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor one of the best performers of the Telugu film industry on his birthday. He added, "May all your wishes come true tarak."

Wishing one of the best performers of our Telugu film industry a very happy birthday @tarak9999 ...may all your wishes come true tarak 🤗🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/X5JM4GlFBc — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2020

Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi shared glimpses of himself with Jr NTR and wrote, "My first film clap by Jr NTR for #Pataas under @ntrartsofficial will always be memorable to me. Wish you a Very Happy Birthday Tarak garu." Take a look.

My first film clap by @tarak9999 for #Pataas under @ntrartsofficial will always be memorable to me. Wish you a Very Happy Birthday Tarak garu. #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/m183s2p4KB — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 20, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 😃 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . 🤗 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

Jr NTR is one of the most sought after actors in the south film industry, who is fondly called as 'Young Tiger' by his fans. The actor rings in his 37th birthday today and Twitter is flooded with wishes for the actor. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayNTR has been trending on Twitter since morning staggering number of tweets. Fans, his friends and popular names from the industry like Sudheer Babu, SS Rajamouli, Bobby and many more have also penned down sweet wishes on Jr NTR's birthday. SS Rajamouli shared an amazing throwback pic and said, "I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start!

Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn't have found a better Bheem."

