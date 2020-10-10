Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Alia Wish 'RRR' Filmmaker SS Rajamouli On His 47th Birthday

One of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema, S.S. Rajamouli, has turned 47 on Saturday and wishes for the Baahubali director have been pouring in on social media. The stars of his upcoming magnum opus RRR have special wishes for their director as they've expressed their adoration for him through Twitter and Instagram. Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt have shared photos with Rajamouli and extended their wishes for him on his birthday.

Have a look:

Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir ðŸ˜Š@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/pu2MKg4IXq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2020

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Love you pic.twitter.com/gcCdSveiGZ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2020

RRR under production from October 5

After a hiatus of almost seven months from work amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of S.S. Rajamouli's RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is gearing up to get back on the sets. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the film RRR shared the promo and wrote, "Rested. Recharged. Raring to go. And that’s how #WeRRRBack!! (sic)." The same was also shared by the director who captioned it, "#WeRRRBack Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :) #RRR #RRRMovie."

The video begins with a note about filming. "The shoot of our film went on quite productively until March. But then the world stopped, so did we. Now it is time to get back onto the sets with double the grit.". It details the sanitization procedures and precautionary measures taken on the film's sets and ends on a dramatic note with mere glimpses of Jr NTR as Bheem and Ram Charan as Ramaraju - their faces are not revealed. However, Rajamouli promises that Jr NTR's much-awaited first look as Bheem will be unveiled on October 22.

Alia has been roped in to play the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest. Ram Charan has been cast as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem. Ajay Devgn will reportedly play onscreen mentor to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters. RRR is expected to hit screens on January 8, 2021.

