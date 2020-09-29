'Jump Jilani' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Played In The Telugu Comedy

Jump Jilani is a Telugu movie released in 2014 whose story revolves around the struggles of two siblings who are trying to save their ancestral property. The movie is a romantic comedy that received mixed reviews from the audience. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film, Kalakalappu. Tale a look at the entire star cast of the movie.

Cast of Jump Jilani

Allari Naresh as Sathibabu and Rambabu

Allari Naresh is a Telugu actor known for his amazing performances in comedy films. In Jump Jilani, he essays a double role of both Sattibabu and Rambabu. The actor has been a vital part of several Telugu movies along with a few Tamil ones. His memorable movies include Gamyam, Bendu Apparao R.M.P., Sudigadu, Blade Babji, and several others.

Isha Chawla as Madhvi

In the movie, Isha Chawla plays the role of a food inspector in the film who later falls in love with the character played by Allari Naresh. Isha Chawla has been a part of a couple of Telugu movies along with a Kannada one in her entire career. The list consists of Poola Rangadu, Srimannarayana, Viraat, Prema Kavali, Mr Pellikoduku and Rambha Urvasi Menaka.

Swathi Deekshith as Ganga

Swathi essays the role of a village girl opposite Allari’s character. Swathi Deekshith has also been a part of a TV show, Andamaina Bhamalu. She entered the entertainment industry when she was quite young. A few of her Telugu movies include Chitrangada, Ladies & Gentlemen, Sathura Adi 3500, Break Up and Simba. She has also been a part of a Bengali film, Tor Naam.

Jump Jilani cast - Supporting actors

Kota Srinivasa Rao as Sattibabu & Rambabu’s Father

Kota Srinivasa Rao is a prominent actor from the Telugu film industry who has also starred in a few Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil films. The audience loves his diverse performances in a variety of movies. He has a huge list of movies in his entire career. Some of his best work includes Sarkar, Ganesh, Julayi, Ready, Pournami, Tagore, and several others.

Posani Krishna Murali as Ugra Narasimha Reddy

Posani Krishna Murali a talented actor, director, screenwriter and producer in the Telugu film industry. He has essayed some significant roles in the movies namely Pavitra Bandham, Munna, Julai, Bhimavaram Bullodu, Manam, to name a few.

Image Source- Allari Naresh, Isha Chawla & Swathi Deekshith Instagram

