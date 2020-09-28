Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli’s Elimination In Third Week Shocks Many; See Reactions

A week ago, Devi Nagavalli got nominated for eliminations in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. On September 27’s episode, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu eliminations witnessed the eviction of Devi. She had to leave the house only after three weeks into the show that first aired on September 6, 2020.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu details to know

Devi Nagavalli was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu and that has surprised many followers of the reality show contestant. Devi Nagavalli got eliminated after she was nominated alongside seven other contestants from the show. Devi’s name was nominated by Karate Kalyani during the second week of eliminations. As Karate Kalyani was leaving the show, she was given one chance to nominate someone directly into the third-week eliminations.

Devi Nagavalli evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu

While leaving the show, she spoke to the show’s host Nagarjuna. Devi said that it was very unexpected for her. She was of the belief that she has given the best of her efforts. She was also one of the contestants who performed all the tasks rather wilfully, and her performances saw no error. However, her eviction is ‘unfortunate’, she said while leaving the show.

While the last bit of the eliminations was ongoing, Nagarjuna explained the real reason for Devi Nagavalli being evicted from Bigg 4 Boss Telugu. He said that Devi was performing well for the first two weeks, however, the third week she lost crucial votes. While leaving the show, Devi saved Ariyana, as she gave immunity to Ariyana from next eliminations.

Devi Nagavalli eliminated during the third week and her fans are shocked

Devi Nagavalli was one of the much-respected contestants of the show. She is a journalist by profession and also an anchorwoman as well as a TV presenter. According to her fans, she left the show too soon. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu eliminations of September 27 surprised many.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu eliminations to continue

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu recently marked its return for the fourth season on September 6, 2020. The show has a mix of contestants from various platforms. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is hosted by South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and the show has managed to keep audiences hooked to its twists and turns. The recent weekend episode was more entertaining as per the audience as it brought more drama than all the premiered episodes of the current season.

Devi Nagavalli eliminated and fans cannot believe the fact

Indeed #DeviNagavalli is the strongest contender n the reason y they removed her frm the task as housemates r scared of her #BiggBossTelugu4 — 𝓢𝓱𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓪 (@shwetha0811) September 26, 2020

Few are saying Devi nagavalli is going to eliminate in tomorrow episode 😐 hope it's not true #DeviNagavalli #Devi #BiggBossTelugu4 — 𝓡𝓪𝓿𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓟𝓻𝓲𝔂𝓪🤍 (@Ravalijaanu) September 26, 2020

