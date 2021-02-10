KGF's Yash To Star In 'Mufti' Director Narthan's Upcoming Action-thriller Next?

After starring in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 1, actor Yash has undeniably garnered a pan-India fandom and ardent fans cannot wait for the release of the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2. Now, a recent report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that KGF's Yash has signed Mufti director Narthan's next, which is said to be a high-octane actioner. If the grapevines are to be believed, the upcoming film will be slick and contemporary with some powerful action sequences.

After 'KGF', Yash's new movie with director Narthan on the cards?

Kannada star Yash will reportedly next be seen in a Narthan directorial, which is touted to be an action thriller. If the latest report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, a source close to the venture's development revealed certain details about the Yash-Narthan film to the portal. It was revealed that after being quite impressed by Narthan, the Masterpiece actor asked him to write a script for him.

The source also revealed that although the filmmaker presented a couple of scripts to the Sandalwood superstar, he didn't give them a thumbs up because they lacked the 'IT' factor he was in pursuit of, after KGF. However, Narthan's latest script pitch to the 35-year-old has reportedly received Yash's nod.

Furthermore, the source also told the portal that after working together for three consecutive years, both Yash and Prashanth needed a break from each other. As per the report, just like Prasanth's KGF won Yash's heart when he was offered the film, Narthan's script has also bowled him over. However, neither of the two have officially revealed or announced anything about the film as of yet.

Meanwhile, fans are pumped for the release of the highly-anticipated sequel of KGF: Chapter 1. Alongside Yash, the Kannada film also boasts of Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The period action film has director Prashanth Neel at its helm and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages as well. KGF Chapter 2 release date was recently announced by the makers on social media. The film will hit the big screen on July 16, 2021.

