Arya's Birthday: Vishnu Vishal, Santhanam And Others Pour In Wishes

Actor Arya is celebrating his 40 birthday today, on December 11, 2020. Fans have been pouring in wishes and love for the actor on Twitter. Several actors from the Kollywood industry have also taken to the micro-blogging site to wish the actor on his special day. Take a look at the posts.

Kollywood stars wish actor Arya

Arya is celebrating his 40th birthday today on December and Twitter is flooded with love, appreciation and best wishes for the actor. From directors, actor to co-stars and his wife Sasha, all of them have posted in regard to the star’s birthday. Have a look at some of the posts.

Happy happy birthday @arya_offl .....

Have a fantasticcc year ahead..

God bless..😙😙🤗🤗 — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) December 11, 2020

Wishing my bro @arya_offl a very happy birthday!! It's gonna be a rocking year ahead and everyone knows it!! 🤩🤩👍 #HBDArya pic.twitter.com/tYWKQQAeSC — Shakti Soundar Rajan (@ShaktiRajan) December 10, 2020

Happy birthday to the man I proudly call mine! I love you forever! ❤️ @arya_offl pic.twitter.com/T9pt3OertK — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 11, 2020

#HappyBirthdayArya 💯❤️ wish you more success and happiness 🌟 pic.twitter.com/kIyaKNM5lK — Yashika Aannand (@iamyashikaanand) December 11, 2020

Happy birthday Dearest Darling @arya_offl

May u hav a great year ahead 😊 — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) December 11, 2020

Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest people ever @arya_offl na. Have an amazinggg year ahead.. 😊😊😊🤗 — Anand Shankar (@anandshank) December 11, 2020

Wishing a very VERY Happy Birthday to one of the most awesome people I know!

Happy birthday @arya_offl bro!

Have a super one!

🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/lQFusZzwSH — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) December 11, 2020

Happy birthday dear @arya_offl darling .god bless u jammy 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QDivB89slL — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) December 11, 2020

Thank u so much ☺️ https://t.co/2dgSKIOsuD — Arya (@arya_offl) December 11, 2020

So much love from super talented loving directors @beemji sir and @ShaktiRajan brother 🤗🤗🤗 thanks a million for the trust in from my producers @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja @K9Studioz 🤗🤗 Thank u all for the loving wishes.. feeling blessed 😘😘🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/9wXKa94h7D — Arya (@arya_offl) December 11, 2020

Arya posts about his best birthday gift

Yesterday on December 10, 2020, the actor took to his Instagram to talk about one of the special birthday gifts. He recently met with actor Kamal Haasan and showed him his work in the upcoming movie Sarpatta Parambarai, and from his post, it seems the latter loved his work. Arya wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday gift. Truly overwhelmed humbled by ur love for #SarpattaParambarai sir 🤗🤗😘😘 It’s been de best day in my life showing u my work in #Sarpatta Tks a million for sharing ur thoughts..still learning from u everyday #Mahendran sir”.

More about 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

Arya is currently shooting for Sarpatta Parambarai, which is one of the most anticipated projects in Tamil cinema. The action movie will be directed by Pa Ranjith and according to report in the Hindustan Times, the film focuses on the boxing culture of North Chennai in the 1990s and is expected to be a realistic tale. The makers recently released the poster of the movie which has been going viral among the netizens who are loving it. The cast of the movie will feature Arya playing the lead role alongside Kalaiyarasan Anbu, Dushara Vijayan, Santhosh Pratap, John Kokken among others.

