Who Is Jwala Gutta's Fiance? Indian Badminton Veteran Confirms Engagement

Indian badminton ace Jwala Gutta announced her engagement with boyfriend Vishal Vishnu on Monday, September 7, 2020. The actor announced the news on social media while celebrating his 37th birthday. Jwala Gutta and Vishal Vishnu have been dating for some time and fans were happy to see their relationship progress further. Here's a look at who is Jwala Gutta's fiance and the Jwala Gutta net worth figure.

Jwala Gutta engagement: Badminton ace engaged to actor Vishal Vishnu

Jwala Gutta's fiance Vishal Vishnu is an actor who primarily appears in Tamil films. The 36-year-old had earlier pursued a career in cricket, playing in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury ended his career. While recovering from his injury, he developed a taste in films, choosing to pursue a career in the industry. Vishal Vishnu made in his debut in the 2009 film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and instantly made a name for himself in a variety of roles. He won further acclaim for his role in Neerparavai (2012) before rising to fame with the psychological thriller film, Ratsasan (2018).

Jwala Gutta engagement: Vishal Vishnu's work and personal life

Vishal Vishnu has also donned the hat of a producer in many of his films, including the likes of Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (2016), Katha Nayagan (2017), Silukkuvarupatti Singam (2018) and the upcoming 2020 film F.I.R. Before his engagement with Jwala Gutta, Vishal Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj, the daughter of the actor K. Natraj. The pair were college mates and dated for a long period before officially tying the knot in December 2010. The couple has a son named Aryan who was born in January 2017. The duo filed for divorce in 2018.

Speaking to Times of India, Vishal Vishnu said that he wanted to do something special for Jwala for her birthday and instantaneously thought of surprising her with the question. He revealed that the couple had discussed the topic before and he believed that it just felt like the right moment to do it. Vishnu revealed that it was a spontaneous gesture and was thankful that she said yes.

How much does the Jwala Gutta net worth clock in at?

According to NetWorthsPedia, Jwala Gutta's net worth is estimated at somewhere between ₹7 crore to ₹35 crore ($1 million to $5 million). Much of her earnings can be attributed to her career as a badminton player, where she has bagged numerous accolades. The Indian badminton ace also launched the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence last year, which covers 55 acres of land and has 14 courts along with a seating capacity of more than 600 people. The academy located in Hyderabad also has facilities for cricket, swimming and skating training.

(Image Courtesy: Vishal Vishnu Instagram)