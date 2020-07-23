Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile's Telugu Version '36 Vayasulo' Trailer Released By Actor Suriya

Kollywood cinema’s milestone releases include Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile. The Tamil industry witnessed the return of Jyothika in the lead role after a hiatus of several years. The film was inspired from its Malayalam counterpart and in it, the lead role was essayed by Manju Warrior. Now the legacy continues as actor Suriya revealed through a Twitter post that the film will be made into a Telugu language drama under the title 36 Vayasulo.

Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile's Telugu version 36 Vayasulo to release soon

Suriya had also produced the Tamil version under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The Telugu version will include Jyothika as the central character. Suriya had taken to Twitter and written, “#Jyotika ‘s comeback film after 8 years! A film that’s close to our hearts! Here’s the Telugu Trailer.#36VayasuloOnAHA premieres July 24th on @ahavideoIN#RosshanAndrews @rajsekarpandian @actorrahman @Music_Santhosh @abhiramiact @2D_ENTPVTLTD.” He also tagged all the people responsible for the film.

The film 36 Vayasulo is about a woman who wishes to relive her younger days when she finally gets dejected with her monotonous life. She tries her best to live the dreams that once charged her day. Her age comes as a barrier to whatever she does until she makes it a point that she will prove everyone else wrong. She lives for herself in the reel story.

The film has been in the works for a while and fans have been expecting the release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will have an OTT release instead. The film can be enjoyed by fans with the help of Aha streaming platform. Jyothika’s last film also had an OTT release. She was seen in the film Ponmagal Vandal. In the film, she essayed the role of a lawyer who is in a lone fight against sexual harassment predators. She makes it a point to leave the culprit punished in the crime, court drama.

Suriya's movies in the works

The producer of the film 36 Vayasulo and 36 Vayadhinile, an actor himself was also busy with the production of films like Soorarai Pottru under the critically acclaimed direction of Sudha K Prasad. The film will have a dubbed Telugu version as well under the title Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Acclaimed Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be a part of the cast members. It is his first Kollywood film, as per reports.

Watch Jyothika's 36 Vayadhinile's Telugu version '36 Vayasulo' trailer

