Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika-Suriya pose as film premiers online, celebs give their verdict

Ponmagal Vandhal became one of the major films to skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on an OTT platform. Ahead of Bollywood’s Gulabo Sitabo release on Amazon Prime Video, the Jyothika-starrer created a buzz online upon its release on Friday. The crime drama worked its magic on netizens and celebrities if the initial reactions are to go by.

Suriya, who is the producer of the film, and Jyothika built up to the premiere by interacting with fans via a live chat with a journalist. Some videos and pictures from the session were shared by fans of the power couple on Twitter.

Moments after the clock ticked midnight, the duo posted a selfie with the movie playing on their TV screen, with Suriya announcing that the protagonist Venba was ‘here’ and her journey was now ‘yours to experience.’

Here’s the post

Apart from netizens going gaga over the movie, many celebrities like Nagma, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Vignesh Shivn also gave their thumbs up to the movie. Actor-politician Nagma, who is also Jyothika’s half-sister, was proud of the lead actress and termed the movie as ‘simply superb’ and ‘must watch.’

Just Watched my SisJyotikas Ponmagal Vandhal. On Amazon Prime video On the Issue of Rape Victims specially Minors getting delayed justice or no justice 4r lack of evidence Simply Superb. Must watch Movie . So proud of her really @Suriya_offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD https://t.co/J6MHbtM5FQ — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 28, 2020

Veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar termed it ‘very engrossing, well narrated’ while praising the ‘strong content’ and ‘socially relevant theme.’ She added that Jyothika had ‘outshone herself.'

Watched a special preview of #PonmagalVandhalOnPrime very engrossing, well narrated. Very strong content, socially relevant theme. Well done @Suriya_offl and #jotika hope your endeavours stand you in good stead.Jotika was very good and outshone herself👍👍👏👏👏 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 27, 2020

Director Vignesh Shivan termed it ‘hard hitting, well made and sensibly written’. For Jyothika, he used the words ‘champion of an actor throughout’ and hailed debutant director JJ Fredrick for ‘handling with dignity’ a ‘delicate topic’. Vignesh also praised Suriya for backing the venture.

#PonmagalVandhal is a hard hitting, well made,sensibly written film carried by #Jyotika mam like a champion of an actor throughout!A great first film frm @fredrickjj taking a delicate topic&handling wit dignity! anothr good film frm @Suriya_offl sir @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/QbP11ikoow — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) May 28, 2020

Jyothika plays the role of a lawyer in the movie that deals with the case of a serial killer. Ponmagal Vadhal also features R. Parthiban, K. Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen.

