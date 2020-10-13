'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 12, 2020: Everyone Looks For Virat

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 12 episode starts as Sindhu calls Parmeet and informs her that Virat has jumped from the cliff. Just as Parmeet gets this information, she shouts “Virat” loudly and completely loses her senses. Sant and the rest of the family members are surprised to see Parmeet’s behaviour and ask her about what happened. Parmeet tells them trembling that Virat has jumped down from the hill. Read Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Sant and the other family members are completely shocked to hear this and Sant calls his department to investigate it. He gives comfort to Parmeet and asks her to calm down, saying that she need not worry as Sant will find out about everything very soon. He asks Parmeet to stop crying and wait for him to come back with some information about Virat.

Just as Heer tells everyone that she also wants to die with Virat, Mahi tries to calm Heer down and asks her to at least think about Preeto and Harak Singh before saying something like this. Heer tells her that she will not jump but she will definitely find out about Virat and his condition. Preeto recalls the time when she saw Soumya trying to do all this for Harman. Just as Harak Singh tells Preeto that like his son Harman, Virat also will not come from this incident, Preeto asks Harak Singh not to say such things. Harak Singh asks the whereabouts of Heer. Preeto tells him that Heer has been searching for Virat and she thinks that they should also go with her. Preeto and Harak Singh follow Heer.

Daljeet asks Harak Singh if this news that Virat has jumped from the hill is true. When Harak Singh says yes, he tells Harak Singh that if anything happens to his son (Virat) he will not leave them. Heer asks Daljeet about what is he talking about as nothing will happen to Virat and he will come back soon. Heer says that Sant should put all his effort and all his force in finding Virat. Parmeet tells everyone that if Virat loves Heer so much that he can jump into the abyss for her, then she is ready to get Virat married to Heer. Stay tuned to know about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode updates.

