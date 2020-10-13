'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 12, 2020: Rhea Apologises For Everything

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on October 12, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update Oct 12

Kumkum Bhagya October 12 episode starts as Rhea tells Aaliya that if Abhi would have met Prachi’s mother (Pragya) then he would have said that Rhea is Prachi’s elder sister. Rhea tells Aaliya that she has lied to “her Rhea”. Rhea asks Aaliya how could she do this as Aaliya has lied to Rhea since her childhood. Rhea accuses Aaliya that she knew about her mom but she still kept Rhea away from her mother and sister. Rhea accuses Aaliya of keeping Abhi away from his wife. Rhea shows Aaliya a picture of baby Prachi in Aaliya’s arms and says that Aaliya had known everything, but she had hidden everything from Rhea and filled hatred in her against Prachi and her family.

Ranbir goes to Rhea and says that if she thinks that Prachi asked him to confront Rhea then he will tell Rhea the difference between Prachi and her. He tells Rhea that Prachi and her family know that Rhea wanted to kill Prachi and says that if he was in her place then he would have killed Rhea. He says that Prachi stopped him to come to Rhea and gave him a promise to not to do anything to her. Ranbir says that Prachi’s family is not taking action against Rhea and thus they have a big heart. Rhea asks Ranbir to listen to her and cries.

Ranbir says that his heart is not as big as them and asks Rhea to listen to him carefully. He says that he will never forgive Rhea in this life or any other. Ranbir says that Rhea’s mistake can’t be forgiven by anyone and tells her that he will justify his hatred now. Ranbir says that he has no relation with Rhea anymore and their friendship is over. Ranbir asks Rhea to go away from his life and says that she is dead to him. Rhea cries asking him not to leave her but Ranbir goes away. Aaliya hears them and thinks that this is bad for Rhea but good for her. Aaliya thinks that Rhea will not come out of this pain soon and until she remembers to go to Prachi’s house, Aaliya will plan something. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

