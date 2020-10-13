'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 12, 2020: Sarla Crying For Preeta To Get Back

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at Kundali Bhagya written update of the episode aired on October 12, 2020.

Kundali Bhagya written update Oct 12

The Kundali Bhagya October 12 episode starts as Pawan tries to wake up Prithvi and his men bring coffee for Prithvi and starts to pour a spoonful of it in his mouth. There, just as Preeta tries to burn the ropes that have tied her hands, Pawan spots her. Pawan’s man offers to get the medicine that the doctor messaged, but Pawan tells him to first hold Preeta at gunpoint. Pawan even spots Shrishti behind the window.

Meanwhile, in Luthra house, Sarla shouts at Maira and says that she wants to speak to Rakhi only and asks if Maira has no manners. Sarla says that she knows Rakhi did not like it when Karan got married to Preeta and says that she also did not like when Preeta married Karan. But, Preeta did all this for some reason. Dadi asks Sarla about the reason why Preeta did this as Karan married Preeta because he believed Preeta was behind Mahesh’s accident and wanted to take revenge. Sarla looks towards Sherlin and Maira but doesn’t say anything.

Listening to all this Ramona gets very hyper. Krithika asks Ramona to stay calm and tells Sarla that what is happening is not right. Just as Rishab asks Kritika to stay silent, Sherlin’s mother asks Rishab that why he shuts everyone and not Sarla. Rishab says that there have only been pointless arguments. He asks Sarla to say whatever she wants to. Just as Sherlin’s mother blames Sarla and says that it’s better if Sarla leaves from here, Sarla cries and says that this is her daughter and son-in-law’s house. Sarla tells everyone that she won’t leave until Preeta is here. Later, Sarla starts coughing. Karan brings her a glass of water and Rishab takes Sarla to her room. Ramona provokes dadi by saying that they are even losing their sons to Sarla. Stay tuned to know more about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

