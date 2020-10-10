Jyothika's Movies Like 'Kushi', 'Mugavaree' And Others Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Jyotika, last seen in JJ Fredrick's Ponmagal Vandhal, has an array of films streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Movies like Jackpot (2019), Raatchasi (2019), among others, are Tamil movies of Jyotika that are streaming on the OTT platform. Here's a complete list of Jyotika's movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jyotika's movies on Amazon Prime Video

Mugavaree (2000)

Mugavaree, starring Thala Ajith and Jyotika in the lead, narrates the tale of an aspiring music director, who puts his love life at risk for the sake of his family's happiness. The movie, written and directed by V Z Dhorai, also features actors like Raghuvaran, Manivannan, Vivek, among others, in prominent roles. Mugavari released to positive reviews and was later dubbed in Telugu.

Kushi (2000)

Kushi, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika in the lead, narrates the tale of two college friends who part ways due to a misunderstanding. The movie, written and directed by S J Suryah, became the turning point in Jyotika's acting career. Kushi opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Kushi was remade into Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada following the success of the film.

Snegithiye (2000)

Snegithiye, starring Jyotika, Sharbani Mukherji, and Tabu in the lead, narrates the tale of two friends who are falsely accused of a murder. The movie, directed by Priyadarshan, was reportedly based on the 1999 Marathi movie Bindhaast. The film received positive reviews from the critics and audiences, but could not create any magic at the box-office.

Dum Dum Dum (2001)

This movie, starring R Madhavan and Jyotika in the lead, narrates the whimsical tale of a bride and groom who want to break their marriage. The story of Dum Dum Dum is co-written by veteran director Mani Ratnam, R Selvaraj, and Azhagam Perumal, who also directed the film. The Jyotika and R Madhavan starrer opened to positive reviews and was declared a commercial success.

Kaatrin Mozhi (2018)

This film, starring Jyotika in the lead is the Tamil-language remake of Bollywood movie Tumhari Sulu (2017). The film also features actors like Vidharth, Lakshmi Manchu, Sandra Amy, among others in pivotal roles. The movie, directed by Radha Mohan, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film was appreciated for its performances by its lead cast and refreshing storyline.

Jackpot (2019)

The movie, starring Jyotika and Revathy in the lead, narrates the tale of two con-women who have a tiff with a bunch of gangsters over a treasure that possesses mystical powers. The film, written and directed by Kalyaan, also features actors like Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Manobala, Mansoor Ali Khan, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie released to mixed reactions from the critics and audiences alike.

Ponmagal Vandhal (2020)

Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead, is one of the first South Indian movies to directly premiere on OTT. The film narrates the tale of a woman who fights against the system to prove her mother's innocence. The movie also features actors like Prathap Pothen, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, among others in prominent roles. The film released to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Besides the above-mentioned movies, films like Priyamaana Thozhi (2003), Manmadam (2004), Naachiyaar (2018) of Jyotika are streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jyotika is currently reading scripts.

