Jyotika Expresses Joy As 'Bangaru Thalli' & 'Maguvalu Matrame' Gear-up For Digital Release

Actor Jyotika's Telugu movies Bangaru Thalli and Maguvalu Matrame are all set to premiere on Aha Video on Friday, September 11. The above-mentioned films are the Telugu-dubbed version of her Tamil movies Ponmagal Vandhal and Magalir Mattum. Recently, the actor expressed her excitement about the release of her Telugu movies online. "After all the love that 36 Vayasulo received, it makes me extremely happy to celebrate all the superwomen out there with two of my heart-warming tales- Maguvalu Matrame and Bangaru Thalli," said Jyotika in the video.

Maguvalu Matrame and Bangaru Thalli release on September 11

Maguvalu Matrame and Bangaru Thalli, starring Jyotika in the lead, premiered on Aha Video on Friday, September 11. Suriya, interestingly the producer of the film, and Jyotika's partner, shared the trailer of the forthcoming movie online and said how these movies are special. "After #36VayasuloOnAHA, #Jyotika's two favourite films are releasing on Sept 11," (sic) wrote Suriya while sharing the trailers of the movie.

All details about Maguvalu Matrame and Bangaru Thalli

Maguvalu Matrame, starring Jyotika in the lead, also features actors like Urvashi, Bhanupriya, and Saranya Ponvannan in prominent roles. The movie narrates the tale of three friends who meet after two decades and relive their childhood memories. The film originally released in Tamil in 2017 got positive reviews from the audiences and the critics alike. The movie is directed by debutant Bramma, and is Jyotika's second Tamil movie to release on Aha Video.

Banguru Thalli, starring Jyotika in the lead, also features actors like Bhagyaraja, Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Thiagarajan in pivotal roles. The movie written and directed by debutant JJ Fredrick narrates the tale of a lawyer who takes upon herself to bring justice to her deceased mother who was wrongly accused of being a murderer. The film interestingly was one of the first South Indian movies to opt for a direct to digital release. The Tamil version of the film, titled Ponmagal Vandhal released on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020.

