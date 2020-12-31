Thalapathy Vijay's 'Pokkiri' Trivia: Read Lesser-known Facts About The Movie

Pokkiri is a Tamil-language action film directed by Prabhu Deva. It was released in 2007 and stars Vijay and Asin along with Prakash Raj, Nassar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vadivelu and many more. The plot revolves around a local rowdy who is willing to do anything for the sake of money. He joins one of the gangster's team. He begins to eliminate his rivals and also attempts to save his girlfriend. His girlfriend disapproves his violent behaviour.

The film received praise for its action sequences, humour and songs. It was running at the box office for more than 200 days. The film had a limited re-release on Vijay's birthday. IMDb rates Pokkiri as 7.2 out of 10. Read ahead to know about lesser-known facts of the film.

Pokkiri trivia

The first day of the film’s shooting was held at at the new Pillayar Kovil at AVM studios. Thalapthy Vijay’s mother Shobha Chandrasekhar gave the clap for the first shot of the film.

The first scene was about Vijay and Asin in an elevator. The elevator shown was specifically designed for the film.

Thalapthy Vijay’s Pokkiri is the remake of Telugu movie named Pokiri in which Mahesh Babu played the lead.

All the remakes of the movie, including the original version, have been given an A certificate by the Censor Board.

Thalapthy Vijay’s Pokkiri is the only version to get a U/A certificate.

About Vijay -

Thalapthy Vijay predominantly works in the Tamil Cinema. Apart from an actor, Vijay is also a dancer, playback singer and philanthropist. Vijay is the highest-paid actor in the Tamil cinema industry. Vijay has acted as a lead actor in more than 64 films. He is the receiver of various awards.

Thalapthy Vijay's movies -

Vijay made his debut as a child artist in the film Vetri in 1984. He is known for his performances in films such as Ghilli, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Mersal and many more. He was last seen in the 2019 film named Bigil. Vijay will soon be seen in Master. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to hit the theatres ahead of Pongal 2021.

