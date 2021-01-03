Kamal Haasan's 'Pammal K. Sambandam' Movie Trivia: Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Pammal K. Sambandam is an Indian Tamil-language comedy film that released in 2002. It was directed by Moulee and scripted by Crazy Mohan. The film starred Kamal Haasan in the title role along with Simran, Abbas and Sneha in primary supporting roles. The story is about Sambandham, who meets with an accident. Dr Janaki performs surgery to heal him. However, during the surgery, Janaki accidentally leaves her wristwatch in Sambandham's stomach. The Bollywood film Kambakkht Ishq that released in 2009 was based on this film. IMDb rates Pammal K. Sambandam as 7.1 out of 10. Read Pammal K. Sambandam movie trivia below.

Pammal K. Sambandam movie trivia –

Kamal Haasan who played the lead portrayed the character of a stunt man in the film. His character was of a stunt double under Vikram Dharma. The stunt director of this movie had used the air-ramp for the first time in a Tamil film.

During the shooting of the film, the significant use of the letter K was hidden before Kamal Haasan. It was revealed that it stood for Kalyanam with meant marriage, that the lead characters despised of.

Kamal Haasan had initially approached Moulee to make the film for his own production house. But, the film was started under P. L. Thenappan and the shooting was complete within three months.

The film's invitation card for the launch was shaped in the form of the letter K that formed a significant theme throughout the film.

More about Kamal Haasan –

Kamal Haasan predominantly works in Tamil cinema but has also worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films. His contributions to movies been praised in the across the Indian film industry. He is the receiver of many awards. He started his career as a child artist in the film Kalathur Kannamma in 1960.

His breakthrough as a lead actor came in the film Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. He has been noted for his performances in the films such as Nayakan, Indian, Dasavathaaram and more. He has acted in more than 220 films, and he became one of the few actors in India to have completed 60 years working in cinema.

