Suriya After Watching 'Ponmagal Vandhal': I Am Satisfied As A Producer And Viewer

Suriya is one of the most loved stars in the South Indian film industry. He has been seen in many films like NGK, Singam and Chennai vs China as the leading man and now has also ventured into producing films. Recently, Suriya talked to a leading daily and expressed on how he felt after watching his film Ponmagal Vandhal made under his banner. Read here to know more about it.

Suriya on his film Ponmagal Vandhal

Suriya talked to an entertainment portal and expressed that he is very satisfied with the film he has made. He also clarified that he was satisfied even as an audience member watching the film. In the film Ponmagal Vandhal, Suriya's wife Jyotika is seen in a leading role. He then added that every actor has a film in which they invest their best. For his wife, this film was the one. He also said that his wife was excited to work on this project as she was working with five veteran actors in a single film. At the initial stage, he was very sceptical of a young actor bringing such an intense script to him, but he then added that it was a very bold and appreciable move. Suriya also expressed that Fredrick has written the character and the script in a very good way and it feels relevant in this time of the pandemic.

Suriya thinks that the movie will leave the audience with some questions. These questions will keep the viewers more attached to the film. He personally likes that a film raises an issue and makes people think about the wrongs that are happening in society. He added that this openness of people discussing things has been previously done by Jo's films and that this film will also be the same.

Ponmagal Vandhal is the directorial debut film of JJ Fredrick. If we go by trailer, the movie seems to be a dark courtroom drama, packing a social message and elements of thrill. Ponmagal Vandhal has an ensemble cast, including Jyotika, R Parthiban, K Bhagyaraj, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen. Ponmagal Vandhal will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

