Raashi Khanna Confirms Via Twitter That She Will Be Part Of Suriya Starrer 'Aruvaa'

The 'World Famous Lover' fame actor Raashi Khanna will be seen next in Aruvaa. The film is yet to be shot and still under the pre-production phase. Aruvaa will be the sixth project of megastar Suirya and popular director Hari, known for his films like the Tamil versions of Singam with the same name (all three parts), Aaru, Saamy and Poojai.

Raashi Khanna’s upcoming project with Surya in Aruvaa

Raashi Khanna participated in a Q&A with her fans, when one follower asked, “What are your upcoming projects?” The actress was quick to reveal her Tamil work with Suriya. Raashi Khanna wrote, “Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over.” Raashi finished off her sentence with a smiley emoticon and similar to her, the fans were also excited for the project as per their comments.

Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over ☺️ https://t.co/sSIESmG3FJ — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) May 3, 2020

The film with the title Aruvaa is the first time ever that Hyper fame Raashi Khanna and Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya will be paired for the big-screen. Earlier reports suggested that the film Aruvaa will begin with the production process in the month of April. However, the uncertain situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown has pushed ahead the filming of Aruvaa. It was also stated that the film will be released around Diwali. However, as per the tweet of the actor, the film will be pushed for after the lockdown.

Reports suggest that the film is produced by Studio Green. Along with other cast and crew members, it will have D Imman as its, music composer. However, the final cast list is not revealed yet. Suriya and the director Hari are collaborating for the sixth time with this project. It was revealed that the film’s plot is unlike the popular Singam franchise. The director-actor duo has worked together for films like Vel, Aaru. Suriya is ecstatic about the upcoming project after the lockdown.

