How To Achieve The Milestone Of 108 Surya Namaskars In A Day Like Nimrat Kaur

The Airlift famed actor Nimrat Kaur is an absolute fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle is proof. From workout videos to post-workout selfies, Kaur seems to have taken the initiative to remind her fans to stay fit and healthy by giving them fitness goals on social media. Recently, the Lunchbox actor took to Instagram to reveal that she performed 108 Surya Namaskars by sharing a post-workout selfie to thank her Yoga instructor for helping her reach the milestone.

Also Read | Nimrat Kaur Spots Shooting Star Across Mumbai Night Sky, Recalls Being 'too Stunned' By It

Kaur's Instagram feed is full of post-workout selfies, through which, she sheds some light on the importance of fitness in our day-to-day lives. Not so long ago, The Test Case actor took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for her Yoga trainer after performing 108 Surya Namaskars by giving her the credit for her achievement. If you too want to adopt a healthy lifestyle by practising Yoga, then doing Surya Namaskars every day is of utmost importance. Therefore, here is how you too can ace 108 Surya Namaskars like Nimrat Kaur:

Also Read | Nimrat Kaur Reminisces Precious Pearls Of Wisdom Irrfan Khan Shared With Her

How to ace 108 Surya Namaskars like Nimrat Kaur?

Performing Surya Namaskars is a great body and mind workout which helps your body stretch and contract different muscle groups without causing any strain. It also helps increase one's flexibility and stamina and also cleanses the respiratory system through deep breathing by making one feel calm and relaxed. For all practitioners who aspire to reach the magical figure of 108 Surya Namaskars, they should try to perform just four salutations on the very first day of the first week, followed by eight on the second day, twelve on the third day, sixteen on the fourth day, twenty on the fifth day, twenty-four on the sixth day and Twenty-eight on the seventh day.

Once they achieve the goal of week one, in the second week, they can start 24 sets each day for six days, followed by 36 sets each day in the third week. While the first two days of week four should comprise 48 sets with a rest day which too is of utmost importance, the next four days should comprise 54 sets each.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi & Chitrangda Pay Tributes

Although this could be an ideal workout plan, one should not worry if they could not keep up with it. The main idea is to stay committed by following a disciplined workout routine and getting better at it each proceeding day. According to 'The Art of Living Foundation', once one manages to ace 108 Surya Namaskars a day, they can gradually fall back from 54 sets a day to six sets a day.

Also Read | Leap Day 2020: 182 Yoga Practitioners Perform 'Surya Namaskar' At Statue Of Unity