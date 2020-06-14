Yash Talks About 'KGF: Chapter 2' Release; Says 'it's Designed For Big-screen Experience'

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the much awaited release of the year. After the success of the first installment, the movie buff is excitedly waiting for the release of the second part. Putting all speculation to rest regarding the release of the flick, the actor recently opened up to a media outlet and made a revelation that the film is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen as it has been shot on a larger scale.

Yash opens up about the release of KGF Chapter 2

Explaining further, Yash reportedly said that there the highly anticipated film KGF 2 is not meant to be released on the digital platform and it is designed as a big-screen experience. Yash believes that the director Prashanth Neel and makers of the film knows the demands and expectations of the audience. According to him, the audience nowadays want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first part.

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the makers wrapped up the major part of the shoot before lockdown and are looking forward to resume and finish the pending part. Recently, the makers also announced that the story of KGF 2 will move from Kolar gold mines to the urban cities.

Owing to the pandemic situation in the country, certain films are looking forward to getting released on a digital platform. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi based on human-computer and ace mathematician is all set premiere on the OTT platform. The recent to be premiered on the digital space was Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo which is garnering appreciation and love from all over.

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the Yash starrer also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the female lead role. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and well, as promised by Yash, fans can wait for a bigger and better cinematic experience. KGF 2 was slated to hit the screens in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on October 23, 2020.

