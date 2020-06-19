KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares How One Can Stay Safe During COVID-19

Popular Kannada actor Yash’s wife, Radhika Pandit took to social media yesterday to show how to protect oneself from coronavirus. In the picture that she shared, Yash and Radhika Pandit can be seen along with their daughter, Arya. All the members of the family can be seen donning face masks to protect themselves.

KGF star Yash shows how to protect yourself from coronavirus

Radhika Pandit also paired the picture with a motivational caption. She also asked fans to always don a mask while stepping out. Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit further wrote, “Our fight is NOT over yet.. these are tough times but it will pass soon! Till then, Wear your mask whenever u step out and plz maintain social distancing. Stay safe, stay happy”.

Take a look at Radhika Pandit’s post here:

Here is what KGF star Yash has been up to during the lockdown

KGF star Yash has been spending some quality time with his children at home during the lockdown. He has also been sharing several sneak peeks into the same on his social media. Recently, Yash shared a video of his daughter Arya trying to feed him. In the video, Yash is trying to feed his little one. However, he is the one who gets fed by Arya instead. KGF star Yash also termed it as one of the “Perks of home quarantine”.

KGF star Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016 in Bangalore. Their first child, Arya was born in 2018. The couple was also blessed with a son in 2019. Since then, the adorable family has been sharing snippets of their antics on social media that give fans goals.

Radhika Pandit took to social media earlier today to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary. She further wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my most favourite pair. Gourang and I are truly blessed to have u as our parents!!” while sharing an adorable picture of her parents.

On the work front, actor Yash will be next seen in the sequel to the same by the title, K.G.F: Chapter 2. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release this year. K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the shoes of the antagonist.

