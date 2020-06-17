K.R. Sachidanandan In Critical Condition: Prithviraj & Other Actors Come Forward To Help

Many famous celebrities have come together to help out writer and director K.R. Sachidanandan who is in a critical situation. The director has been in critical care since Tuesday. Celebrities like Prithviraj, Biju Menon, Renjith and B. Unnikrishnan are some of the few people who have come forward in aid of the director. Read more to find out how the director's fans have responded to this news.

Director & Script Writter #Sachy is in Critical Condition at the Hospital. — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) June 16, 2020

K.R. Sachidanandan suffered a cardiac arrest on June 16, 2020. The director, who is popularly known as Sachy, is almost 48 years old. Reports have come out claiming that the first two days are very critical and can break or make the director's health. The director was already recovering from hip surgery.

Reportedly, celebrities from the Kerala film industry have come together to find the best doctors for the director. Many portals have also reported that talks are on about hiring an air-ambulance to escort Sachy to a good hospital for treatment. The entire Industry is worried about the director's health.

Fans worried about the director

Many fans have also come online in support of the director and are hoping for his speedy recovery. One fan wrote- Praying for a speedy recovery. Others have reacted in a similar manner.

There was also another tweet that addressed Sachy's health issues. A Twitter user wrote - Medical Update on Ayyapanum koshiyum Director: He had 2 surgeries in the past days. 1st one was successful. But during the 2nd one, an anaesthesia issue happened and it caused an attack which had made brain non-functioning as per reports and is in a critical stage. No reports have come out yet clarifying the entire the situation yet.

Sachy is a writer, poet, theatre artist, film scriptwriter, producer and director who gained popularity for his projects like Chocolate (2007), Robinhood (2009), Makeup Man (2011), Seniors (2012) and many more. He is popular for his creative style of scriptwriting which the audience finds very entertaining.

The director in an interview with a media outlet had talked about how he made every film like it was his first film. He had also talked about how he dedicated himself to the success of each and every one his very film.

