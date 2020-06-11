Prithviraj Sukumaran Hits The Gym After Returning From Jordan, Says 'Lift, Burn, Build'

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently returned from Jordan after getting stranded there for two months amid coronavirus induced lockdown, seems to be returning to his normal life. Recently, the actor shared a gym picture on his social media. Sharing the picture, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Lift, Burn, Build."(sic) The social media post shared on Wednesday morning has gone viral on the photo-sharing site.

Check out the picture:

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran returned to Kerala after completing the shooting schedule of his movie Aadujeevitham. The 58-member crew including Prithviraj Sukumaran were stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordon for the past two months. The team reportedly headed to Jordan in March to shoot some important scenes, however, it was left in a lurch after the government authorities in Jordan announced a lockdown.

Aadujeevitham's crew returned to Kerala on May 22, 2020, and finished their 14-days quarantine last week. Though Prithviraj Sukumaran tested negative for COVID-19, reports have it that a crew member tested COVID-19 positive.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie, starring Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Renjith in the lead, narrates the tale of a retired army officer and a police inspector. Set in idyllic Mannarkkad district in Kerala, the movie was written and directed by Sachy. The Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under their production banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran is reported to join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

