Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Wife Supriya Relieved As Actor Shaves Beard After Two Months

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently reunited with his wife, Supriya and daughter, Alankrita. The actor was stuck in Jordan for over two months due to the coronavirus outbreak and has finally returned home. With his return, Prithviraj Sukumaran has also bid goodbye to his beard and his wife could not be happier. Read on:

ALSO READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran Hits The Gym After Returning From Jordan, Says 'Lift, Burn, Build'

Prithviraj Sukumaran shaves beard

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife, Supriya recently took to social media to share an adorable selfie with her husband. In the picture, the actor is seen in a clean-shaven look after several months. Supriya also added that she is happy that her husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally decided to shave. While sharing the picture, she further wrote, “Gym body with no Thaadi! Finally! #ThaadikaranIsChikna #GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths”.

Take a look at the post here:

ALSO READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran Has Heartfelt Reunion With Family After Being In Quarantine

Prithviraj Sukumar was shooting for his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham in Jordan for the past few months. For the role, he had to change his physique and also grow his facial hair. The team has now wrapped up the Jordan schedule of the film. Prithviraj Sukumar returned to India last month and was kept under home quarantine for two weeks before he could meet his family.

The actor took to social media a couple of days ago to share a selfie saying that he has now reunited with his family. In the picture, one can see Prithviraj Sukumar with his wife, Supriya, and daughter. The entire family is all smiles for the camera as they are reunited once again.

ALSO READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham Team Finally Return To India From Jordan; See Pics

Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed to his fans in March that his Aadujeevitham team is in Jordan. The team was continuing the shooting as they could not return to India due to the lockdown restrictions. After two months, the team of Prithviraj’s film was finally flown back to the country by a flight which was a part of India's Vande Bharat mission. From the 58-member team, two of them have reportedly been tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

Aadujeevitham will have Prithviraj Sukumaran play the role of Najeeb, who is an immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The film is directed by Blessy of Kalimannu, Bhramaram, and Pranayam fame. The soundtrack of the film is composed by A R Rahman.

ALSO READ | Prithviraj Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Returning From Jordan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.