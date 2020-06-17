Prithviraj On His Father Sukumaran's Death Anniversary: 'I Hope I Make You Proud Achan'

On Tuesday, Prithviraj shared a picture of his father Sukumaran on social media to mark the 23rd death anniversary of the yesteryear actor. In the social media post, Prithviraj also expressed his grief and said that he misses his father. He also said, " I hope I make you proud. Achan." (sic)

Check out the post:

Sukumaran's death anniversary

Besides Prithviraj, Sukumaran's elder son Indrajith and daughter-in-law Supriya too took to their respective social media handles to reminisce the yesteryear actor's death anniversary. Supriya Menon shared an old picture of Sukumaran and penned a long note. Sharing Sukumaran's old photo, Supriya wrote: "Achan, I see a slice of you everyday in the man I live with. They tell me he looks like you, behaves like you and has even inherited your famous temper." (sic)

Supriya Menon, who married Prithviraj in 2011 never got the chance to meet Sukumaran in person. Meanwhile, Sukumaran's elder son, Indrajith too shared a picture of Sukumaran on his death anniversary.

A popular face of the 90s, Sukumaran has worked with many veteran filmmakers in an acting career spanning more than two decades. A recipient of various Kerala State Awards, Sukumaran breathed his last on June 16, 1997. According to reports, Sukumaran died due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie, starring Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Renjith in the lead, narrates the tale of a retired army officer and a police inspector. Set in idyllic Mannarkkad district in Kerala, the movie was written and directed by Sachy. The Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under their production banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.

What's next for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown ends, Prithviraj Sukumaran will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years. According to reports, the movie will see Prithviraj in a mass 'action-role'.

Besides the upcomer, Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy. Other than the forthcoming film, Prithviraj also has S Mahesh's Kaaliyan in his kitty.

