Radikaa Sarathkumar Shares BTS Pictures From Sets Of Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu Film

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar is currently shooting for her forthcoming movie with Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi in Jaipur. On Sunday, September 13, Radikaa Sarathkumar shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of the film; one of the photos had Radikaa Sarathkumar posing with the leading man (Vijay) himself. "We work on sundays too @VijaySethuOffl @subbu6panchu," (sic) wrote Radikaa, sharing pictures from the sets.

Radikaa, Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu shooting in Jaipur for their next film

A few weeks ago, Radikaa Sarathkumar shared pictures from the Samode Palace in Jaipur, where the cast and crew of Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer are reportedly shooting. The movie is touted to be an out and out comedy film where Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu will be playing special roles.

Interestingly, this is the first time Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu will share the screen space. The movie is directed by debutant Deepak Sundarrajan. The film also features actors like Deva Darshini, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, among others in prominent roles.

What's next for Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Taapsee Pannu on the work front?

Radikaa Sarathkumar will be next seen in Vasanthabalan's Jail. The movie, starring GV Prakash, Abarnathi in the lead, also features actors like Yogi Babu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles. The film touted to be an action thriller marks Vasanthabalan's return to movies after six years. He last helmed Kaaviya Thalaivan, starring Siddharth, Vedikha, and Prithviraj in the lead. Besides the upcomer, Radikaa Sarathkumar has an array of movies at different stages of production in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohan. Vijay Sethupathi also has S P Jhananathan's Laabam with Shruti Haasan, Delhi Prasad Deendayal's Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan, among others in the pipeline. Taapsee Pannu, on the other hand, will be seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey in the lead. She also has Akarsh Kurana's Rashmi Rocket, and others in the pipeline.

