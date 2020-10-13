Tamil Movie 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' To Release In Theatres On October 16

Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, is all set for a theatrical release on October 16, 2020, revealed the producers of the film. The movie that also features Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role recently premiered exclusively on Zee Plex (pay-per-view channel) and Zee5. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Ka Pae Ranasingam narrates the tale of a woman, who fights with the system to bring her partner's dead body back to his birthplace from a foreign land. The movie also features actors like Samuthirakani, Bhavani Sre, Rangaraj Pandey, among others in prominent roles. The film premiered on ZeePlex and Zee5 on October 5, 2020, along with the Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, written and directed by debutant P Virumandi, opened to positive reviews with audiences raving about Aishwarya Rajesh's performance. The cinematography of Ka Pae Ranasingam is handled by Vettam (2004) fame N K Ekambara. Meanwhile, Ka Pae Ranasingam's music is composed by Ghibran.

Ka Pae Ranasingam is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner. Interestingly, the movie marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fifth collaboration. Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh have worked together in movies like Rummy (2014), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Idam Porul Eval (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). In Ka Pae Ranasingam, Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a cameo appearance.

What's next for Ka Pae Ranasingam lead actor Aishwarya Rajesh?

Aishwarya Rajesh has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyan Vikram, and others. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is slated to hit the marquee soon. Thereafter, Aishwarya Rajesh has Rathindran R Prasad's Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai with Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol, among others in the pipeline.

