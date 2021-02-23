Tamannaah Gives A Glimpse Of Her Meal On Set, Says 'life Is Good With Home-made Breakfast'

Even though Tamannaah is busy shooting for her upcoming projects, she never fails to give a glimpse of a little behind-the-scenes action and posts glimpses from shoots for her fans and followers on Instagram. The Baahubali actor recently shared a story on her IG handle, where she could be seen enjoying a scrumptious meal while getting her hair and make-up done for the shoot. Read on to know more about her Instagram story.

Tamannaah's Instagram story

Petromax actor Tamannaah recently took to the social media site to give a glimpse of what she eats in a day. She shared a boomerang from her dressing room, where she could be seen with a curler in her hair and enjoying a hearty South Indian meal of dosa and coconut chutney. The actor was wearing a pale orange-pink top with jeans and wrote, "Life is good with good with homemade South Indian breakfast."

The Baahubali actor recently shared the first look of her upcoming movie titled Gurtunda Seethakalam on Instagram. The image featured lead actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev holding hands and staring into each other's eyes. Her caption read, "First look of #gurtundaseethakalam. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @actorsatyadev." Tamannaah's fellow-actor and friend Kajal Agarwal also commented on the post, calling it beautiful.

Tamannaah was filming for the sequel of the 2019 flick titled F2: Fun and Frustration a few days ago in Hyderabad, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi, and the cast included Mehrene Pirzada, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Daggubati Venkatesh. She shared her character Harika's look from the movie as well and captioned it, "Your quirky Harika is back but this time with a lot more spunk! So happy to be back on the sets of F3 âœ¨ðŸ˜ðŸ“¸" The first movie of the franchise showed the lead actors get in trouble with their wives because of their inherent chauvinistic and controlling natures. What started as an attempt to control their wives ended with a lesson for them. The second instalment is slated to release on August 27, 2021, with the same cast.

Tamannaah's movies

Tamannaah started her career with a Bollywood film titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in the year 2005 and then worked more in Tamil and Telugu language films. Her successful projects include Paiyaa Siruthai, Veeram, Dharma Durai, Devi, Sketch, Racha, Baahubali: The Beginning, Bengal Tiger among others. Bhatia's upcoming works include Seetimaarr, directed by Sampath Nandi, Gurtundha Seetakalam, directed by Nagashekhar, and the Andhadhun Telugu Remake with Merlapaaka Gandhi at its helm.

Image Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia official Instagram account

