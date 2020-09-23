'Kaashmora 2' Cast Boasts Of Karthi, Nayanthara, Sri Divya And Others

Kaashmora 2 is an interesting action, comedy, fantasy film. The plot revolves around Kaashmora who is the present era, black magic specialist. Raj Nayak is an ancient era warlord and Ratnamahadevi (Nayanthara) his queen. The film is written and helmed by Gokul and is also produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

The film released on October 28, 2016, and since then has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The movie is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and suspenseful twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Kaashmora 2 cast below:

'Kaashmora 2' cast

Karthi as Kaashmora, Rajnayak

In the film, Karthi essays the role of Kaashmora and Rajnayak. As seen in the trailer, Karthi depicts a blood-thirsty warrior with heaps of ardent honesty. He looks bigger than life and ready to fight. However, in his Raj Nayak portion of the plot, the actor seems to be a short-tempered guy who loses his mind every time someone says something.

Nayanthara as Ratnamahadevi

Nayanthara essays the role of Ratnamahadevi in the film. In the movie, the actor portrays the role of Raj Nayak’s lust and could also kill with her looks. Apart from her charming appearance, Nayanthara is also seen as a short-tempered person. In one of the scenes, the actor flings the sword on a guard who tries to capture them and it is sure to leave fans stunned.

Sri Divya as Yamini

In the movie, Sri Divya essays the role of Yamini who is a college girl and goes on to follow Kaashmora around for the purpose of finishing her dissertation. As seen in the trailer, the actor is mostly seen spending time in the library is quite the studios one.

Vivek as Kaashmora's father

In the film, Vivek is seen essaying the role of Kaashmora's father. In the film and trailer, the actor is seen providing relief through his comedy in the entire film. In some scenes in the trailer, the actor is seen having some hilarious moments that will leave fans in splits.

Kaashmora 2 supporting cast

Aryan as Bhai Friend in Kaashmora 2

Roshan Chandra as Arjunan in Kaashmora 2

Damodaran as King's Minister in Kaashmora 2

Deepak as TV Show Audience in Kaashmora 2

Dhanush as Bomb Specialist in Kaashmora 2

Dinesh as Soldier in Kaashmora 2

Divya as Newsreader in Kaashmora 2

