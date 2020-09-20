Nayanthara's 'Lady Tiger', 'Airaa' & Other Films Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Nayanthara is best known for her big-screen appearances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films with 2003's Manassinakkare, Ayya (2005) and Lakshmi released in 2006, respectively. In 2010, she also made her Kannada film debut with the film Super, which is also her only film in Kannada to date. Check out Nayanthara's films streaming of the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Nayanthara's movies on Amazon Prime

Lady Tiger

Lady Tiger is a crime thriller based on the life of Abraham, who comes from Jaffna to his old home in central Kerala unaware of the obnoxious things waiting for him. The Telugu film is directed by Shyamaprasad. Released on January 4, 2019, the film features actors like Skanda Ashok, Nayanthara, Manisha Koirala, Biju Menon, Prakash Raj and many others.

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Imaikkaa Nodigal is a Tamil psychological thriller released in 2018. The film stars Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Anurag Kashyap, and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. Imaikkaa Nodigal is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film received a positive response from the audience and critics. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's performance garnered critical acclaim.

Airaa

This Tamil horror film stars Nayanthara, Kalaiyarasan and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. In this film, Nayantara portrays a dual role in a film for the second time after Maya (2015). Airaa is written and directed by KM Sarjun. This film released in 2019. The film was initially expected to be released on the eve of Christmas but the shooting of the film wasn't completed as planned until December 2018.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam released in 2019 is a Tamil slasher film. Apart from Nayanthara, it features Bhumika Chawla, Pratap K. Pothen, Rohini Hattangadi in the prominent roles. This is a Tamil remake of the English movie Hush. Here, Nayanthara plays a deaf and mute girl who fights for her life when a killer appears at her door. Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is directed by Chakri Toleti and produced by V. Mathiyalagan under Etcetera Entertainment.

Bigil

This is a sports drama starring Vijay in the dual role with Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir in other prominent roles. Released in 2019, Bigil is written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. This also marks Vijay's highest-grossing film in his career.

