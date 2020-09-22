Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Return To Chennai After Vacationing In Goa; See Pictures

Actor Nayanthara and her partner Vignesh Shivan returned to Chennai after their mini-vacation in Goa on Monday, September 21. The couple has been spending quality time with their family in Goa for the past few weeks. Vignesh Shivan shared a video from their journey back to Chennai online. Following which, several pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the Chennai airport surfaced online.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's photos:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Goa

Nayanthara and partner Vignesh, along with their families recently jetted off to Goa for a mini-vacation. Nayanthara and Vignesh spent quality time with each other and family during their vacation. Interestingly, the couple ringed in Nayanthara's mother's birthday and Vignesh's birthday in the city. Pictures from their Goa vacation were shared by Vignesh Shivan online. Have a look at them:

What's next for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on the work front?

Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji's directorial venture, Mookuthi Amman. The movie, starring Nayanthara in the lead, also features actors like RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, others in prominent roles. The film has Nayanthara in the role of a goddess. A few months back, the makers of the upcomer released the first look of the movie, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

As always, humbled by all your love and support â¤ï¸ Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

Mookuthi Amman is produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his production banner. Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara has Siva's Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, and Milind Rau's Netrikann, among others in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan will soon start work on his next directorial with Vijay Sethuapthi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni. The movie, titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is touted to be a romantic-comedy. The film is written by Vignesh and produced by Lalit Kumar under his production banner. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

