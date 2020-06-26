'Kaaval' Teaser Launched As Actor Suresh Gopi Celebrates 61st Birthday; Watch

The makers of Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film, Kaaval went the extra mile to celebrate the actor’s 61st birthday on June 26, as they released a teaser of the film on social media platforms and YouTube. The recently released teaser sees Suresh Gopi with a bruise in his eye, as he takes out his gun from behind. Take a look at the film’s teaser:

Actor Mohanlal, too, took to his Twitter handle and shared the teaser of Kaaval and wished Gopi on his birthday. The actor also said that he was happy to share Kaaval’s teaser. Take a look:

Happy Birthday Dear Suresh Gopi. Happy to share the teaser of your new movie Kaaval on this special day.https://t.co/s53UvE5p84#HappyBirthdaySureshGopi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 26, 2020

All about Kaaval

Starring Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker in the leading roles, Kaaval is bankrolled by y Joby George, under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. As per reports, the films also stars Zaya David, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier and Kannan Rajan P Dev in prominent roles. The film recently grabbed the limelight when the rumours suggested that it will have a direct release on the OTT platform. However, the makers of Kaaval rubbished the rumours and mentioned that the film will have a direct theatrical release after the lockdown is lifted in the country.

Suresh Gopi's work:

Suresh Gopi bagged his breakthrough role in Shaji Kailas' Thalastaanam, which was reportedly written by Renji Panicker. If the reports are to be believed, actor Suresh has worked in more than 200 films in his career and has also bagged a National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award. The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Varane Avashyamund with actor Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan.

Helmed by Anoop Sathyan, the film narrates the story of a French teacher Neena, who is a single parent to Nikitha and shows how their life changes when a retired army man and another young man come to stay at the apartment. If the reports are to be believed, Suresh will be next seen in a film, which is based on the Indian epic Mahabharata with the story centred upon Karna. Helmed by R.S. Vimal, the movie will reportedly star actor Vikram and Jagan in prominent roles.

