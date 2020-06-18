Suresh Gopi's 250th Film To Be Produced By Tomichan Mulakuppadam

Suresh Gopi is one of the most renowned actors in the Malayalam Industry. Recently, producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam has announced his next venture which will be the 250th film of Suresh. It will be directed by debutant Mathews Thomas.

Suresh Gopi’s 250 to be produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam

Production company Mulakuppadam films, founded by Tomichan Mulakuppadam, will finance Suresh Gopi’s upcoming 250th film. The producer announced the movie on his Facebook handle. He also mentioned that he is “very much delighted” to work with action superstar Suresh Gopi for the latter’s 250th film. Tomichan stated that it would be a “big treat” for both families and mass audiences. Bankrolled under the banner of Mulakuppadam Films, it will have an astounding cast and crew, noted the producer. He shared the news along with a portrayal picture of Suresh.

I am very much delighted to work with the Action Superstar Suresh Gopi for his 250th film. Directed by Mathews Thomas... Posted by Tomichan Mulakuppadam on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Tentatively titled as Suresh Gopi 250, it is said to be an action thriller along the lines of his early hits. According to a news report, Suresh Gopi will be playing a character named Kaduvaakkunnel Kuruvachan. A source revealed to an entertainment portal that it will be a sort of look in which many of Suresh’s fans will want to see him in. The character comes from Kottayam. The makers are reportedly eyeing for a Bollywood female lead. Other details on the cast and the film’s plot are yet to be revealed.

Suresh Gopi was last seen on the big screen in Varane Avashyamund. It marks the actor’s comeback on the silver screen after five years. The movie also features Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Directed by Anoop Sathyan as his directorial debut, it is a comedy-drama film. The plot revolved around Neena, a French teacher and single parent to Nikitha, who is obsessed with the concept of an arranged marriage. Their life changes when a retired army man and another young man come to stay at the apartment.

Suresh Gopi will next be seen in Kaaval, an action-thriller directed by Nithin Renji Panicker. It also stars Renji Panicker, Zaya David, Muthumani, I.M. Vijayan, Sujith Shankar, and Alencier Ley Lopez. The soundtrack of the movie is composed by Ranjin Raj with cinematography by Nikhil S. Praveen. Kaaval's release date is yet to be announced.

Tomichan Mulakuppadam has banked roll a number of hits under his Mulakuppadam Films banner. Released in 2016, Pulimurugan is said to be the production company's most notable work. It stars Mohanlal, Kamalini Mukherjee, Jagapati Babu, Lal, Vinu Mohan, Bala, and others. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office.

