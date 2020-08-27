Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Plagiarism Row: Makers Release Statement To Clear The Air

Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' was called our for being plagiarism after its poster was released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Director Rajesh Manduri had alleged that the makers of 'Acharya' had stolen his story. Thus, the makers of the film have now gone on to release a statement addressing these claims made by the director. The Konidela Production company released a statement on their social media handles and described the entire incident along with their response to it.

Acharya makers release a statement in regards to the plagiarism row

The statement was made by Matinee Entertainment and signed by Anvesh Reddy. The makers began the statement by mentioning quite clearly that the film 'Acharya' was an original film. They further stated that the movie had been conceptualised and written by Koratala Siva alone. They sternly refuted the claims of plagiarism, tagging them as baseless.

A press release from the team of #Acharya. pic.twitter.com/IVwf7vNpWf — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) August 27, 2020

Describing the situation further ahead, the makers stated that the title look poster of the movie was unveiled on the birthday of superstar Chiranjeevi. The makers mentioned that they noticed the love and support that the poster got upon the release. Therefore, they found it ridiculous that some claims were being made simply based on that poster of the film. The makers once again cleared that the movie followed an original story. They added that they felt it was unacceptable that certain individual resorted to defaming a reputed filmmaker like Koratala Siva.

Continuing their statement, the makers once again called the claims made against the film untrue, baseless and false.They added that these claims had only been made on the basis of assumptions. The makers added that the movie 'Acharya' was presented by Konidela Productions Company and had been produced by Matinee Entertainment. Speaking more about the film, the makers added that the movie was currently being shot. They closed their statement by saying that the team of 'Acharya' had been trying their best to complete the film as soon as possible and present it to the audience.

