Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kajal Aggarwal & Fiance Look Oh-so-adorable In These Posts

On October 6, 2020, actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and broke the big news of her engagement. The Thuppakki actor revealed that she is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The actor penned a note on Instagram saying, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai". On hearing this, fans have been going all out to share pictures, videos of the duo.

Several social media handles have been sharing unseen pictures of the duo. In some of the pictures, one can notice how the duo are trying to keep their relationship low-key, while in some the couple have gone all out to show off their PDA. In one of the pictures, Kajal can be seen sitting on Gautam’s lap and are all smiles for the camera. While in the other picture, the duo can be seen sporting stunning outfits and striking a pose. Take a look at a few pictures below.

About the duo’s wedding

The Singham actor mentioned that her private wedding ceremony would be graced by her and Gautam's immediate families. Kajal said, "We certainly shed a sobering light on our joy with this pandemic, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that you all will cheer us on in spirit". Kajal also went on to thank her fans for the love and support they have been showering upon her through the years. Kajal added that she will continue to do what she cherishes the most and added that she will also entertain her audience. "Thank you for your unending support", she concluded.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited film titled Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan in a lead role. The movie also features an ensemble cast of Rakul Preet Singh and many more. Post that, the actor is also roped in for Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming film titled, Hey Sinamika. The actor will also be seen in their upcoming film, Mosagallu alongside Vishnu Manchu. The film will be helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, Mosagallu and will follow the story of the biggest IT scam.

