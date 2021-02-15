Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Enjoy Valentine's Date Night In Pollachi; See Pics

Popular India actor Kajal Aggarwal enjoyed Valentine's date night with hubby Gautam Kitchlu at her 'absolute favourite' eatery space in Pollachi. To give a peek into her Valentine's date night, the actor shared a couple of pictures on her Twitter handle. Interestingly, she also shared it on the story session of her Instagram. The duo visited an eatery space by the name of Shanti Mess in Pollachi.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's Valentine's date night

In a brief caption, Kajal introduced Shanti Akka and Balakumar Anna, presumably the owners of the mess. To extend the token of appreciation towards Shanti and Balakumar, Aggarwal wrote that because of their "utmost love", their food has consistently been delicious for the past 27 years. She also revealed that it's been nine years since she is visiting their adorable little outlet.

In the first picture, Kajal and Gautam are seen posing with smiles while Balakumar can be seen serving food to them. Keeping their Valentine's date night subtle, the duo sported a casual look. Meanwhile, in the second picture, the two posed with Shanti and Balakumar for a group picture. Scroll down to take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's appreciation post.

My absolute favourite Shanti mess in Pollachi. That’s Shanti akka and Balakumar anna,serving us with utmost love.That’s the reason why their food has consistently been delicious since the past 27years and I’ve been going to their adorable little outlet since 9 years! @kitchlug â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/9eJesMI926 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 14, 2021

On the other hand, within a few hours, the tweet managed to garner an overwhelming response from the netizens. In the comments section, a handful of fans went gaga over the pictures. Meanwhile, a few appreciated Kajal Aggarwal for promoting Shanti Mess as her tweet could increase the number of visitors for the mess in Pollachi and surrounding locales. A fan wrote, "That so sweet of you to respect and support them, certainly you are so down to earth" while another promised that if he comes to Pollachi anytime soon, he will visit the place.

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor is gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases, including Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The Shankar directorial will also feature Rakul Preet Singh in the lead character. She also has Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi. Meanwhile, she will also play the role of a sister to Vishnu Manchu in their upcoming film, Mosagallu.

