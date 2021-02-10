Kajal Aggarwal Reveals She Couldn't Sleep While Filming 'Live Telecast'

Kajal Aggarwal has been in the news lately for her marriage with husband Gautam Kitchlu as her nuptial ceremonies made headlines all over. The actor also posted several pictures from her marriage and even opened up about her marriage in her social media Q&A sessions. However, the actor seems to be right back at work as her upcoming web series Live Telecast is all set to release this Friday, February 12. She recently opened up about her experience of shooting for the show and revealed why it was a frightening one for her – here’s more.

Kajal Aggarwal talks about her scary experience shooting for Live Telecast

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Live Telecast will be the first web series of Kajal Aggarwal. Its plot involves a television crew who try to create a hit show, only to realise that they have been trapped inside a house, that seems to contain supernatural powers, according to Pinkvilla. While the series tries to bring chilling moments on screen, Kajal has revealed that shooting in that house left her scared in real life as well. She stated that while the venue was perfect for the shoot of the series, the isolated house scared her.

She also revealed that the house belonged to a friend of Venkat Prabhu and is located on top of a hill. The house was extremely isolated as there was nothing else around it which made it difficult for her to fall asleep. She also added that she didn’t sleep “throughout the shoot”. Kajal further talked about feeling “petrified” in the house, and while she managed to stay in the character, it was a “very frightening experience” for her. She concluded the conversation saying she felt frightened both on and off the set.

Kajal Aggarwal also has a number of other upcoming film projects up her sleeve. Some of those include Mosagallu, Acharya and Indian 2 among others. Some of her most popular films include Singham, Special 26, Badshaah, Yevadu, Maari. The actor had made her debut in 2004 with the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

