When Kajal Aggarwal's Hubby Gautam Kitchlu Flew To Singapore For A 'big Moment'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture, while telling the story of it to her fans, on Friday. Interestingly, in the picture, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are seen posing for the camera along with the former's wax statue, which is currently installed at Madame Tussauds Singapore. On the other hand, while writing a caption for it, Kajal Aggarwal recalled how Gautam managed his work to attend the big moment of Kajal's life, a year back.

Kajal Aggarwal's caption read, " (Gautam Kitchlu)got a private viewing before she was launched to the whole world, he flew in to Singapore for a couple of hours on the 4th, just so that he could be there for my big moment ðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ and had to reach Germany for his work commitment on the 5th morning. p.s- who knew the pandemic would become such a life altering / threatening event back then! #timeflies p.s.s- I love how he’s got eyes only for me".

Within a couple of hours, the Singham actor's throwback post managed to garner more than three-lakh double taps; and is still counting. While Kitchlu's effort surprised a bunch of Kajal's fans, many went gaga over the picture as the comments section was flooded with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. A fan wrote, "Ur so blessed to have him" while another added, "Aww the way he looks at you". Meanwhile, a section of fans poked fun by asking who from the picture was "original Kajal".

The couple got married on October 31, 2020. Currently, the actor has a handful of projects in her kitty, including Indian 2, Å« and the Tamil remake of Queen, among many others. On the other hand, she is also a part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya. She joined the star cast of the project when Trisha walked out citing creative differences. The actor shared her piece of mind on the project and her character during a recent AMA session on Instagram. Replying to a fan, Aggarwal wrote, "Fabulous! not played the quintessential for so long. Missed it. The lockdown reiterated my love for such feisty characters."

