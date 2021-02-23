Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Shower Love On Nephew Kabeer; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal and hubby Gautam Kitchlu love spending time with their nephew Kabeer Nayar who is the son of Gautam's sister Gauri Nayar. The actress took to Instagram to wish her favourite nephew who she fondly calls Kabiru a very happy birthday with an adorable birthday message.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu play with nephew Kabeer

Kajal took to Instagram to wish her nephew Kabeer a very happy birthday. The actress wrote, "Happiest birthday our amazing little baby K! May you always have the best of health, love, well-being, grow up with lots of adventure, happy moments of wonder and may that innocent yet mischievous twinkle in your eye always remain! Love you loads cutie Kabeeru !". Along with the message, Kajal shared a series of pictures in which we can see Kajal and Gautam enjoying the company of their nephew. In one picture, we can see the couple playing with Kabeer, in another we can see Kajal place a loving kiss on Kabeer's forehead. Check out Kajal's post below:

Within a few minutes, Kajal's post garnered a lot of love from her fans. Many users found the picture adorable and showered their love for the actress via various emojis. One fan commented, "so cute" while many users wished Kabeer a happy birthday in the comment section. Take a look at the comments below:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020. The two had been dating for a long time before taking their relationship to the next level. The actress had kept her relationship hush before announcing her engagement to her fans on social media. The couple had a small private marriage ceremony and did not invite a lot of people due to the ongoing pandemic.

On the work front, Gautam is a businessman and the owner of the interior designing company Discern Living. On the other hand, Kajal has a jam-packed schedule with many of her movies releasing this year. She will be seen in Indian 2 with Kamal Hassan and Rakul Preet Singh, Hey Sinamika opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi. Meanwhile, she will also be playing the role of Vishnu Manchu's sister in their upcoming film, Mosagallu.

