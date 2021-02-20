Kajal Aggarwal Stuns In Black Sequin Dress, Fans Say 'Pretty You!'

Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal recently took to social media to share a glamorous picture of herself. In the picture shared, she is seen posing for the camera while wearing an intense expression across her face. The actor mentioned her love for the colour black through the caption of the post and also gave due credits to the people involved in creating this look. In the comments section of the post, her fans have spoken highly of her beauty and her style while also enquiring about her return to the big screen.

Kajal Aggarwal slays in black

Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a stunning picture of herself and her fans have been loving it in every way. In the picture shared, Kajal Aggarwal is seen wearing a stunning sequin dress while posing for the cameras. Her hand has been placed on her lip while she is looking to her right. Her legs have been crossed and the picture has been clicked from the top angle. Kajal Aggarwal seems to be lost in thought while the professional picture is clicked.

Kajal Aggarwal is seen wearing a black dress that has been studded with bronze and golden sequin. Her eye makeup has been kept shimmery with properly done eyebrows and well-blended base makeup. A bold maroonish brown lipstick has also been added to the look, enhancing the colour coordination. Kajal Aggarwal is seen wearing the wet hairstyle in the picture and has also opted for a stone-studded bracelet, in accessories.

In the caption for the post, Kajal Aggarwal has mentioned that she will stop wearing the colour black whenever a darker colour is invented. She has also added the black heart emoticon for some extra effect. She has mentioned that the dress is from Rocky Star and Vanda Fashion Gallery while styling has been done by Pallavi. Have a look at the post on Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the actor’s look in the picture. Some people have also added a bunch of emoticons to express their thought. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

