Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Start The New Year With An Intense Trek To Himalayas

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The couple was recently in the Shimla region to celebrate their new year’s eve. She is regularly sharing pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu from their vacation. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared that the couple started their new year with an intense trek to the Himalayas. For all the people who are curious to know about Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's vacation photos, here is a look at it.

Kajal Aggarwal treks to the Himalayas with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal shared a series of pictures today on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures, the couple looked adorable in winterwear as they posed for the cameras while sitting in the snow. Kajal Aggarwal and Guatam Kitchlu can be seen dressed in black puffer coats. Gautam Kitchlu accessorised his look with tinted sunglasses while Kajal is seen sporting a printed neck scarf. She captioned the post as, “#throwback to Starting the year with an intense trek in the Himalayas ðŸ˜” Here is a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Guatam Kitchlu's vacation photos.

As soon as she shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, fans flooded the comments section. A lot of users dropped in heart emojis while some users called it Beautiful Pic â¤ï¸â¤ï¸” Some of the users also praised the couple by saying, “Made for each otherðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©”. Here is a look at some of the comments on Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram post.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's vacation photos

From the looks of it, Kajal Aggarwal still seems to be in her honeymoon phase. She had shared several pictures from her recent vacation to Himachal Pradesh where she celebrated the new year. In the pictures, Kajal Aggarwal is seen enjoying her time at Kufri hill station. In one of the posts, she had also mentioned, “Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration ðŸ’œ” Here is a look at some of the Kajal Aggarwal's pics.

Kajal Aggarwal's pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married last year on October 31. She currently has several projects to her kitty like Indian 2, Hey Sinamika and the Tamil remake of Queen. She is also a part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya. She came on board the project when Trisha walked out citing creative differences. She will also be making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast

